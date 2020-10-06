Israel Conducts Retaliatory Attack Against Hamas Targets Following Rocket Strike - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Israel has conducted a retaliatory attack against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Earlier in the day, the IDF's press department announced that alarm sirens had sounded in the settlement of Kerem Shalom after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israel.

"Earlier today, a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip towards the territory of Israel. In response, some time ago, a military aircraft attacked a Hamas post in the southern region of the Gaza Strip," the press department said in a statement.

Both sides exchanged fire back on September 15, after more than a dozen rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military at that time also conducted retaliatory strikes.