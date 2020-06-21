Israel Confirms 294 New COVID-19 Cases as Total Rises to 20,633 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) A further 294 positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in Israel over the past 24 hours, taking the country's case total to 20,633, the Ministry of Health said, amid a second wave of cases.

Saturday's increase to the case total is slightly below the 303 new positive tests reported on Friday.

The ministry of health also confirmed that one person had died due to complications from the disease over the preceding 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 305.

The total number of active cases in Israel currently stands at 4,668, as 15,659 people have now recovered from the disease, the ministry said.

A second wave of cases emerged in Israel in late May after the country began to relax social distancing restrictions. Many of the recent cases have been identified in schools.