UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Confirms 294 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Rises To 20,633 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 07:20 AM

Israel Confirms 294 New COVID-19 Cases as Total Rises to 20,633 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) A further 294 positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in Israel over the past 24 hours, taking the country's case total to 20,633, the Ministry of Health said, amid a second wave of cases.

Saturday's increase to the case total is slightly below the 303 new positive tests reported on Friday.

The ministry of health also confirmed that one person had died due to complications from the disease over the preceding 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 305.

The total number of active cases in Israel currently stands at 4,668, as 15,659 people have now recovered from the disease, the ministry said.

A second wave of cases emerged in Israel in late May after the country began to relax social distancing restrictions. Many of the recent cases have been identified in schools.

Related Topics

Israel Died May From

Recent Stories

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

6 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

7 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

7 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

9 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

9 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.