UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Confirms 9,755 Coronavirus Cases, 79 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:59 PM

Israel confirms 9,755 coronavirus cases, 79 deaths

Israel reported six new death cases from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 79, the Ministry of Health said Thursday

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Israel reported six new death cases from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 79, the Ministry of Health said Thursday.

Meanwhile, the number of the coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 9,755, the ministry added.

Of the 712 patients being treated in hospitals across Israel, 165 are in serious condition and 171 in moderate condition.

Of the remaining 8,964 cases, 6,657 are treated in home quarantine, 944 are treated in hotels converted into treatment facilities, 864 have recovered, and the remaining 499 will be treated at home, hotel or hospital in accordance with decisions to be made soon.

Related Topics

Israel Hotel From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says united efforts are needed in fight against ..

4 minutes ago

Badiri Knowledge Exchange initiative to empower co ..

4 minutes ago

Belgium announces 283 COVID-19 related deaths

19 minutes ago

PM arrives in Quetta, gets briefing on Coronavirus ..

22 minutes ago

Yemen War Ceasefire an Attempt by Saudi-led Coalit ..

16 minutes ago

COVID-19 death toll in Spain surpasses 15,000

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.