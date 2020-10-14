UrduPoint.com
Israel Confirms September Attacks On Syrian Military Targets - IDF Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Israel Confirms September Attacks on Syrian Military Targets - IDF Spokesman

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Israeli armed forces conducted strikes on Syrian military targets back in September, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman for Arab media, Avichay Adraee, confirmed on Wednesday.

"A few weeks ago (specifically on the night of September 21), IDF forces destroyed two facilities belonging to the Syrian army in the Golan Heights border area," Adraee wrote on Twitter.

The IDF spokesman said that the Israeli military believed these sites were being used by the Syrian armed forces to conduct reconnaissance operations.

Three days before the attack on the Syrian military targets, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia, during a UN Security Council meeting, urged Western countries to exert pressure on Israel to persuade the country to stop conducting strikes on Syria.

On September 11, the Syrian armed forces said that several Israeli missiles were shot down over the city of Aleppo.

