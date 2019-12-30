Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to congratulate him on air attacks against pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria, the Israeli leader's press office said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Israel 's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to congratulate him on air attacks against pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria , the Israeli leader's press office said.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today with American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and congratulated him on an important US action against Iran and its regional proxies," the statement said.

On Sunday, the Pentagon said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation against the group's attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US defense contractor dead and four American soldiers wounded on Friday.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq that includes Kata'ib Hezbollah, said that 25 fighters were killed and 51 others injured in the US attack.