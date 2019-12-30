UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Congratulates US After Strikes On Shia Forces In Iraq, Syria - Netanyahu's Office

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:42 PM

Israel Congratulates US After Strikes on Shia Forces in Iraq, Syria - Netanyahu's Office

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to congratulate him on air attacks against pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria, the Israeli leader's press office said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to congratulate him on air attacks against pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria, the Israeli leader's press office said.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today with American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and congratulated him on an important US action against Iran and its regional proxies," the statement said.

On Sunday, the Pentagon said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation against the group's attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US defense contractor dead and four American soldiers wounded on Friday.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq that includes Kata'ib Hezbollah, said that 25 fighters were killed and 51 others injured in the US attack.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Prime Minister Syria Israel Iran Pentagon Iraq Kirkuk Sunday Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Dubai International Sports Conference and Dubai Gl ..

25 minutes ago

Expats played important role to keep Kashmir issue ..

27 minutes ago

ECC permits import of cotton through Torkham borde ..

56 seconds ago

4 dams to constructs with cost of Rs, 450 million ..

58 seconds ago

Romanian woman dies after 'igniting' during hospit ..

59 seconds ago

YSR hosts 11th "I Own Pakistan Conference" at Kara ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.