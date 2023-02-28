Israel Considering Military Action Against Iran - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Tuesday that Iran is like a "cancer" and that Israel is considering taking military action against it.

"Iran is like a cancer, which funds Hamas, the Jihad, the Hezbollah," Cohen said at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

Cohen called on Western countries to take "strong actions" against Iran, saying that now was the time for it.

The minister also noted that Israel has been considering two options regarding further steps in its relations with Iran, sanctions and military action. Cohen claimed that according to information from Israeli special services, now was the right time to take both these steps.

Cohen's remarks come amid renewed tensions between Israel and Iran, with Israel accusing Tehran of supporting terrorists and continuing with the development of its nuclear program.

Earlier in the month, a Liberian-flagged tanker owned by an Israeli businessman was reportedly attacked in the Arabian sea. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for the attack, saying Tehran "again attacked an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and struck at the international freedom of navigation," while Iran has denied Israel's accusations.