Israel Considers Direct Flights To Saudi Arabia For Palestinians To Attend Hajj - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 11:23 PM

The Israeli authorities are considering to launch direct flights from Ramon Airport in southern Israel to Saudi Arabia that will enable Palestinians to participate in the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, the i24news broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources

The proposal was put forward at a meeting of Israel's security officials to "concentrate civilian efforts for the goal of lowering explosiveness and minimizing motivation for escalation" in the region as well as advance normalization in relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to i24news.

A document from the meeting obtained by the broadcaster also stipulates conditions that are necessary to safely and successfully operate the flights.

Launching special shuttle buses to the airport and creating groups consisting of families and individuals aged over 40 are among these conditions.�

The Hajj would start on June 25 and end on June 30, 2023, with Muslim pilgrims from all over the world coming to the shrines of Islam in Medina and Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims.

Over the past weeks, tensions between Israeli forces and Palestinians have dramatically escalated as Israel continues to conduct weekly "counterterrorist" raids in the West Bank. A total of 62 Palestinians, including 13 children, have been killed by Israeli forces during a series of raids since the beginning of 2023, according to Palestinian media.

