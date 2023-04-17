Israel Considers Peace Agreement With Saudi Arabia Feasible - Foreign Minister

Israel and Saudi Arabia are capable of reaching a peace agreement, but Riyadh must realize that its major enemy is Iran and not Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Israel and Saudi Arabia are capable of reaching a peace agreement, but Riyadh must realize that its major enemy is Iran and not Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday.

"A peace agreement with Saudi Arabia is an achievable goal. We have common interests, their enemy is Iran and not Israel," the minister told Israeli radio station Galei Zahal.

The current rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran may "turn out to be a counterbalance" to the rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Cohen said.

Israel is preparing for any scenario concerning a possible solution to the issue of Iran's nuclear program, including involving its armed forces, the minister added.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran had been attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.

Last week, the Iranian and Saudi delegations arrived in Tehran and Riyadh in order to prepare for the resumption of work of the diplomatic missions of the two countries. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have already exchanged invitations.

The developments come amid Israel's strive for normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh's joining the so called Abraham Accords, a series of joint agreements concluded between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco aimed at the normalization of the relations between those states and mediated by the US in 2020.