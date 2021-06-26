UrduPoint.com
Israel Considers Pro-Iranian Militias Main Threat From Syria - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Tehran-backed militias are the main threat faced by Israel from Syria, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi, told Sputnik in an interview.

"[T]he main threat to Israel is the presence of Iranian-backed groups, as they threaten our borders. We try not to intervene in the Syrian conflict, and have responded only when we had reliable information that the Iranian-backed groups are planning attacks against Israel, or if the creation of certain local groups, their financing and arming, were directed against us," Ben Zvi said.

Israel has recently increased its attacks on pro-Iranian militia in Syria whom it sees as threatening the Jewish state, targeting their infrastructure and clandestine facilities, reportedly used to manufacture precision missiles.

"I will not go into details, but can say that we are doing our best to ensure that our cooperation [with Russia] in this region will be in the best interest for the security of both countries," the diplomat added, commenting on the impact of Israeli airstrikes on Russian-Israeli coordination efforts in Syria.

Part of an ongoing rise in tensions across the region dubbed by observers as the "middle East Cold War," militia groups funded, trained, and backed by Tehran have constituted the backbone of Iran's military presence in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. This has led to growing concerns over the Islamic Republic's expansion against its main regional adversaries, Israel and the Saudi-led Gulf Cooperation Council bloc.

