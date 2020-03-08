Israel Coordinating Evacuation of Tourists From Palestine Over Coronavirus - Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Israel is coordinating the evacuation of hundreds of tourists from Palestine due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the city of Bethlehem, the Israeli Defense Ministry's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on Saturday.

"In the past two days, COGAT has coordinated the departure of dozens of foreign #tourist groups from the Palestinian territories to #Ben_Gurion_Airport and back to their home countries, in collaboration with the relevant foreign consulates and representative offices," COGAT wrote on Twitter.

COGAT is also cooperating with the Israeli security forces, police, foreign and health ministries, as well as the National Security Council to coordinate the evacuation process and "protect the health and wellbeing of the region's residents."

Earlier on Saturday, Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem told Sputnik that the number of COVID-19 cases in Palestine increased to 19.