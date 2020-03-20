UrduPoint.com
Israel Coronavirus Cases Now Exceed 700 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:56 PM

The number of those infected with COVID-19 in Israel has climbed to 705 cases, with no deaths so far and 10 patients in critical condition, the country's Health Ministry said Friday

That is up from 677 cases the previous day, with about 2,200 tests conducted, the ministry reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a seven-day state of emergency in the country and ordered citizens to remain indoors unless given permission to leave for essential work.

Earlier in the week, Israel suspended entrance for all foreigners and shut land borders with the West Bank, Jordan and Egypt.

