Israel Could Stop Mandatory Indoor Mask Wearing as Early as June 15 - Health Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Israelis will likely not have to wear face masks indoors starting from June 15, the country's Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has announced.

On June 1, almost all coronavirus restrictions were lifted in Israel amid low infection rates. However, mask wearing in indoor public spaces has remained mandatory.

Edelstein said on Sunday that providing the COVID-19 situation in Israel remains stable, all mask-wearing regulations will be cancelled in nine days, on June 15.

Israel started vaccinating its population against the coronavirus on December 20 and the country oversaw one of the most rapid vaccine rollouts of anywhere in the world, with Israeli citizens already getting their second shots in January.

Israel is using the vaccine developed by Pfizer, with over 5.4 million nationals having received the first dose and over 5.1 million, or more than 50 percent of the population - both shots.

On Sunday, Israel started inoculating teenagers aged 12-15.