Israel court convicts settler of Palestinian arson killings

Lod, Israel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):An Israeli court on Monday convicted a Jewish settler on three counts of murder over a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents, the court said.

Amiram Ben-Uliel, from the northern West Bank settlement of Shilo, was also convicted on two counts each of attempted murder and arson, along with one count of conspiracy to commit a hate crime, the court said in a statement.

His defence team said it had notified the Supreme Court that it would lodge an appeal.

"This is a black day for the state of Israel," it said in a Hebrew-language statement.