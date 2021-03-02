Israel court jails Palestinian woman activist for 2 years

An Israeli military court jailed a prominent member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) for two years, a Palestinian Rights group said on Monday

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ):An Israeli military court jailed a prominent member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) for two years, a Palestinian Rights group said on Monday.

Media officer at the Palestinian Aldameer Center for Human Rights, Heba Hamarsheh, told Anadolu Agency the Ofer Military Court, western Ramallah city, central West Bank, also fined Khalida Jarrar NIS4,000 ($1,200).

Jarrar was detained from her home in Ramallah city on Oct. 31, 2019 and was accused of taking a position in the PFLP, a group banned by the Israeli military.

Jarrar is a prominent figure in the PFLP, the second largest group in the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), and was elected as a member of the Legislative Council in the last Parliamentary elections held in 2006.