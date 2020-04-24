UrduPoint.com
Israel COVID-19 Cases Increase To 14,882

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus patients in Israel has reached 14,882, after 79 new cases were added on Friday, the state's Ministry of Health said.

The death toll increased from 192 to 193, after the well-known rabbi Yeshayahu Haber died at the age of 55 at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.

Rabbi Haber was the founder and chairman of the nonprofit organization "Gift of Life" which recruits healthy volunteers who are willing to donate a kidney for free to patients waiting for a transplant.

According to the ministry, the number of patients in serious condition remained unchanged at 139 of the 421 patients currently hospitalized in Israel, while the number of recoveries has increased by 74, reaching 5,685.

Meanwhile, Israel's Ministries of Defense and Health have announced the signing of an agreement with Israeli genealogy and genetic testing company MyHeritage to conduct 10,000 additional coronavirus tests per day.

Under the agreement, the company will set up a testing lab, based on equipment of China's biotech giant BGI Genomics.

This deal joins an agreement signed by the ministries with Israeli AID Genomics, which will provide BGI equipment to clinics and hospitals across Israel for approximately 13,000 tests a day.

