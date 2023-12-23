Israel creating 'massive obstacles' to Gaza aid distribution: UN chief

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The "real problem" hampering humanitarian efforts in Gaza is the way Israel conducts its offensive, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Friday, after the Security Council passed a resolution demanding "unhindered" aid delivery.

"Many people are measuring the effectiveness of the humanitarian operation in Gaza based on the number of trucks... that are allowed to unload aid across the border," said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "This is a mistake."

"The real problem is that the way Israel is conducting this offensive is creating massive obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid inside Gaza," he added, reiterating his stance that a "humanitarian cease-fire" is the only way for aid "to be effectively delivered."

"Violations of international humanitarian law can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."

Guterres was speaking after the UN Security Council passed what was only its second successful resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

After days of delays, the resolution called for the creation of "conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities" but it did not call for an immediate end to fighting.

Israel, backed by its ally the United States, has opposed resolutions using the term "cease-fire," and Washington has used its veto twice to thwart resolutions backed by a majority of other members.

Thursday's resolution also demands all sides allow the "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale."

"I hope that today's resolution will make people understand that a humanitarian cease-fire is indeed something that is needed if we want humanitarian aid to be effectively delivered," Guterres said.

He also criticized "comments from senior Israeli officials that put the two-state solution into question."

"As difficult as it might appear today, the two-state solution, in line with UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements, is the only path to sustainable peace," he said.