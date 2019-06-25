Israel Cuts Off Fuel Supply to Gaza in Response to Incendiary Balloons - IDF

Israel suspended its supply of fuel to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as a countermeasure to several explosive-laden balloons launched from the Palestinian territory, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Israel suspended its supply of fuel to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as a countermeasure to several explosive-laden balloons launched from the Palestinian territory, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday.

On Monday, fire balloons from Gaza caused at least 13 fires in southern Israel, with two of them lasting well into Tuesday night.

"Due to the incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip against the Israeli territories with an aim to cause fire in [Israeli] regions surrounding Gaza, it was decided that fuel supplies to a power station in the Gaza Strip through a border crossing would be suspended from today and until further notice," Avichay Adraee, a member of the IDF Arab media division, said on his Twitter.

Israel imposed a maritime blockade on Gaza on June 12 after several of these balloons caused eight fires in the country's south. The blockade was eased a week later.

The Palestinians have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. In March 2018, the conflict escalated, with Palestinians launching weekly protests on the Gaza border, which has led to over 300 of them being killed by Israeli forces.