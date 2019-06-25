UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Cuts Off Fuel Supply To Gaza In Response To Incendiary Balloons - IDF

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:26 PM

Israel Cuts Off Fuel Supply to Gaza in Response to Incendiary Balloons - IDF

Israel suspended its supply of fuel to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as a countermeasure to several explosive-laden balloons launched from the Palestinian territory, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Israel suspended its supply of fuel to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as a countermeasure to several explosive-laden balloons launched from the Palestinian territory, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday.

On Monday, fire balloons from Gaza caused at least 13 fires in southern Israel, with two of them lasting well into Tuesday night.

"Due to the incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip against the Israeli territories with an aim to cause fire in [Israeli] regions surrounding Gaza, it was decided that fuel supplies to a power station in the Gaza Strip through a border crossing would be suspended from today and until further notice," Avichay Adraee, a member of the IDF Arab media division, said on his Twitter.

Israel imposed a maritime blockade on Gaza on June 12 after several of these balloons caused eight fires in the country's south. The blockade was eased a week later.

The Palestinians have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. In March 2018, the conflict escalated, with Palestinians launching weekly protests on the Gaza border, which has led to over 300 of them being killed by Israeli forces.

Related Topics

Fire Israel Twitter Gaza Bank Jerusalem March June Border 2018 Media From Arab

Recent Stories

Death Toll in Libya Clashes Exceeds 730 - UN Healt ..

15 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Welcomes Russian Delegatio ..

15 minutes ago

PA approves record 43 demands for grants in an hou ..

15 minutes ago

PTI stabilizes country's economy: Fityana

3 minutes ago

Morgan says England's World Cup fate is in their o ..

15 minutes ago

French restaurant run by Argentine chef crowned wo ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.