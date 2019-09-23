UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Cuts Power In Parts Of West Bank Over Debts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:47 AM

Israel cuts power in parts of West Bank over debts

Israel's national electricity company said Sunday it was cutting power to parts of the occupied West Bank due to outstanding payments amounting to nearly $483 million

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):Israel's national electricity company said Sunday it was cutting power to parts of the occupied West Bank due to outstanding payments amounting to nearly $483 million.

The Israel Electric Corporation said it was owed 1.7 billion shekels in debts from the main Palestinian power distributor for the West Bank, which is based in east Jerusalem.

From Monday, the company "will reduce the current in some areas of the West Bank" because of the debts, it said in a statement.

The Palestinian Authority denounced the move as "blackmail" by the Israeli authorities.

"The (Israeli) occupation government is seeking, through these sanctions and the exploitation of electricity debts, to put pressure on the Palestinian government to accept an agreement that does not respect the rights of the Palestinians," said Palestinian energy authority head Zafer Melhem.

The Palestinian Authority says in the past two months it has repaid nearly $100 million in debts accumulated by the east Jerusalem-based distributor of Palestinian municipalities.

The Palestinian health ministry has warned the powers cuts could affect hospitals and medical centres.

Related Topics

Electricity Israel Company Bank Jerusalem Sunday From Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court bans judicial officers for us ..

4 minutes ago

Security & Vigilance Committees in Islamabad to be ..

4 minutes ago

24 child beggars rescued in operation by Child Pro ..

5 minutes ago

Asad Ullah, Zeeshan, Komal lift National Junior Sq ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese model can help Punjab economic growth: Dr. ..

5 minutes ago

Additional fee: Lahore High Court summons secretar ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.