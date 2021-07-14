MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Israeli ministerial committee on COVID-19 (the Corona Cabinet) shortened the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine period for those who test negative after spending one week in isolation, the prime minister's office said.

The proposal to relax isolation rules was put forward by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

"The Cabinet has decided to enable persons in quarantine to be tested on the seventh day of their quarantine, wait for a negative result and thereupon be released.

However, we will also increase enforcement for violations," the statement read.

Those leaving the quarantine without waiting for a negative test result will be fines 5,000 Israeli shekels ($1,520), the prime minister warned. He also urged people to wear masks and get vaccinated.

Israel has banned trips to "red zone" countries until July 25, with the possibility of an extension. The "red zone" includes such countries as Belarus, Brazil, India, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, and Uzbekistan.