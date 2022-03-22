Israel Cyberauthority Warns That 66,000 CCTV Units Across Country Susceptible to Hacking

There are 66,000 CCTV units in Israel that can be easily hacked, Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) There are 66,000 CCTV units in Israel that can be easily hacked, Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) said on Tuesday.

INCD stated that it crucial for individuals, businesses and educational facilities that use CCTV units to update the original default passwords, as they are commonly known to the public, to avoid getting hacked.

The concern is due to increased hacking reports from CCTV cameras users, INCD said, adding that the public should be warned on this critical security issue.