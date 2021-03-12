UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel, Cyprus, Greece Hold Joint Maritime Drills In EastMed - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Israel, Cyprus, Greece Hold Joint Maritime Drills in EastMed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Israel, Greece and Cyprus came together this week for a joint naval military exercise aimed at bolstering cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean, media reported, citing the Israeli military, on Friday.

The annual trilateral Noble Dina exercise, which also included France, concluded on Thursday.

It covered anti-submarine warfare and search-and rescue operations, according to the Israeli navy cited by the Jerusalem Post.

Israel reportedly participated with German-made Sa'ar frigates equipped with anti-submarine missiles and Dolphin 2-class submarines.

Gas finds in the eastern Mediterranean have led to a host of rival claims and increasing tensions in recent years. Israel, which has a long-running maritime border row with Lebanon, expanded its exclusive economic zone in 2017. Lebanon is now considering a similar move.

