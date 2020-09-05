UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Decries Media Reports Claiming Netanyahu Secretly Agreed To US-UAE Arms Deal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:46 AM

Israel Decries Media Reports Claiming Netanyahu Secretly Agreed to US-UAE Arms Deal

The office of the Israeli prime minister refuted on Friday an article by The New York Times, according to which Benjamin Netanyahu had privately given a green light to the US administration's plan to provide the United Arab Emirates with weapons, despite publicly saying that he opposed the arms deal

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The office of the Israeli prime minister refuted on Friday an article by The New York Times, according to which Benjamin Netanyahu had privately given a green light to the US administration's plan to provide the United Arab Emirates with weapons, despite publicly saying that he opposed the arms deal.

The New York Times newspaper reported on late Thursday, citing sources, that Netanyahu gave up his complaints against the possible arms deal after the talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo conducted in Jerusalem last week. In August, the office of Netanyahu issued a statement saying that the Israeli-UAE peace deal did not include Tel Aviv's consent to US arms deliveries to the UAE. The prime minister was said to oppose deliveries of F-35 fighters and other modern weapons to Arab nations, including those that signed peace deals with Israel.

"Repeating a false allegation against Prime Minister Netanyahu does not make it true ... At no point in the talks with the United States leading to the historic breakthrough with the United Arab Emirates on August 13 did the prime minister give Israel's consent to the sale of advanced weapons to the Emirates," the prime minister's office said.

According to the New York Times, the United States reportedly wants to sell an electronic warfare plane the EA-18G Growler to the UAE.

Last month, Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a landmark agreement, brokered by the United States, to normalize ties, which among other things entails Israel freezing its annexation plans in the West Bank. The two countries are planning to sign a variety of agreements for cooperation in investments, tourism, security and other areas in the near future.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel UAE Bank Sale Jerusalem New York United States United Arab Emirates August Agreement Arab Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

2 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

2 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

23 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

23 minutes ago

Belarus vote challenger urges sanctions in UN addr ..

23 minutes ago

Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) b ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.