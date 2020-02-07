UrduPoint.com
Israel Defense Forces Arrest Jerusalem Car-Ramming Attack Suspect

Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:25 AM

Israel Defense Forces Arrest Jerusalem Car-Ramming Attack Suspect

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrested a suspect behind a car-ramming attack that injured 12 soldiers in Jerusalem on Thursday, the IDF said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrested a suspect behind a car-ramming attack that injured 12 soldiers in Jerusalem on Thursday, the IDF said.

"IDF soldiers & Israeli security forces just apprehended the terrorist who perpetrated the car-ramming attack in #Jerusalem this morning which injured 12 IDF soldiers," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

Additionally, Israeli police said that the suspect had been detained at the Gush Etzion Junction of West Bank.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF said that one of the injured soldiers was in critical condition.

Thursday's attack followed the path of escalated tensions between Israel and Palestine in light of the publication of US President Donald Trump's widely panned peace plan in late January. Palestinian leadership firmly rejected the so-called deal of the century, which envisions Israel's annexation of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

