Israel Defense Forces Carry Out Large-Scale Drills Near Gaza Strip Border - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:11 PM

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have held a two-day military exercise with hundreds of soldiers and several dozen reservists along the northern sector of the Gaza Strip, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have held a two-day military exercise with hundreds of soldiers and several dozen reservists along the northern sector of the Gaza Strip, media reported on Thursday.

The Jerusalem Post said that the counterterrorist drills come after several months of ceasefire on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip following the armed clashes in May to prepare for a possible new round of fighting.

"It's quiet for the moment, but it can all change very quickly ... we have our hands on the pulse and are watching the enemy, which is always looking for ways to kill us," IDF operations officer in the northern brigade of the Gaza division Yair Ben-David was quoted as saying.

A paratrooper brigade, armored corps, military intelligence and other troops participated in the "really important drill," which demonstrated that "the IDF's capabilities and intelligence have grown," according to a fire assistance officer in the northern brigade, as quoted in the report.

From May 10-21, the hostilities broke out between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, taking lives of at least 243 civilians, including more than 100 women and children, in Gaza and at least 12 people in Israel. On May 21, the parties reached an Egypt-brokered ceasefire agreement.

