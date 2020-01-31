UrduPoint.com
Israel Defense Forces Conduct Strikes On Hamas Targets In Response To Rocket Fire

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Israel Defense Forces Conduct Strikes on Hamas Targets in Response to Rocket Fire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted on Friday strikes on facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip in response to the rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli air defense system intercepted two out of three rockets fired from the Palestinian enclave.

"We just responded by striking Hamas terror targets in Gaza including underground infrastructure used to manufacture weapons. We hold Hamas responsible," the IDF said on Twitter.

According to the IDF, not only rockets but "explosive balloons and sniper shots" as well had been fired from Gaza into Israel throughout the day.

