Israel Defense Forces Confirms It Is Currently Striking Gaza Strip
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 06:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed it is striking the Gaza Strip.
"Initial report: The IDF is currently striking in Gaza. Details to follow," the IDF said on Twitter.
