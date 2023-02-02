Israel Defense Forces Confirms It Is Striking Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed it is striking the Gaza Strip.

"Initial report: The IDF is currently striking in Gaza. Details to follow," the IDF said on Twitter.

Earlier, Reuters reported citing eyewitnesses that Israeli air strikes hit Gaza overnight on Thursday in response to a rocket fired by the Palestinian side.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army said a rocket, fired from Gaza toward Israel, was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.