Israel Defense Forces Confirms Strikes on Hamas Targets in Gaza

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces has confirmed strikes against Hamas targets Gaza Strip in retaliation for arson balloons attack launched from the region.

"In response to arson balloons launched from Gaza into Israel, we struck military compounds and a rocket launch site belonging to Hamas in Gaza," the IDF tweeted.

The Israeli military had added that it increased its preparedness to different scenarios and will continue target Hamas' facilities in Gaza.