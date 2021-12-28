Israel Defense Forces Decline Comment on Reported Air Strike in Syria

The Israel Defense Forces do not comment on foreign media reports concerning an air raid near the port of Latakia in Syria, the Israeli military press service told Sputnik on Tuesday

"We do not comment on foreign media reports," the IDF said.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian state media reported that Israel had attacked the port of Latakia. According to a military source of the state news agency, the attack was carried out using several missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, damaging the container yard in a commercial port and causing fire.