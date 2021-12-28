UrduPoint.com

Israel Defense Forces Decline Comment On Reported Air Strike In Syria

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:25 PM

The Israel Defense Forces do not comment on foreign media reports concerning an air raid near the port of Latakia in Syria, the Israeli military press service told Sputnik on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces do not comment on foreign media reports concerning an air raid near the port of Latakia in Syria, the Israeli military press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We do not comment on foreign media reports," the IDF said.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian state media reported that Israel had attacked the port of Latakia. According to a military source of the state news agency, the attack was carried out using several missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, damaging the container yard in a commercial port and causing fire.

