Israel Defense Forces Detect Lebanese Drone In Country's Airspace
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:40 AM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Israel's armed forces detected on Sunday a drone from Lebanon in the country's airspace, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"IDF soldiers spotted & monitored a drone infiltrating Israeli airspace from #Lebanon earlier this evening," the IDF wrote on Twitter.
The military added that the armed forces would carry on with their operations to thwart any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty.