TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Israel's armed forces detected on Sunday a drone from Lebanon in the country's airspace, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"IDF soldiers spotted & monitored a drone infiltrating Israeli airspace from #Lebanon earlier this evening," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The military added that the armed forces would carry on with their operations to thwart any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty.