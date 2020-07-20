UrduPoint.com
Israel Defense Forces Detect Lebanese Drone In Country's Airspace

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Israel Defense Forces Detect Lebanese Drone in Country's Airspace

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Israel's armed forces detected on Sunday a drone from Lebanon in the country's airspace, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"IDF soldiers spotted & monitored a drone infiltrating Israeli airspace from #Lebanon earlier this evening," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The military added that the armed forces would carry on with their operations to thwart any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty.

