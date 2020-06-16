Israel Defense Forces Detect Rocket Launched From Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) A single rocket was launched from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Gaza Strip exclave toward Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"A rocket was just fired from #Gaza into #Israel," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

According to the IDF, sirens warning of a possible shelling went off only in open areas.

Israel has been a target of constant rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip with the latest of them taking place in early May.