Israel Defense Forces Killed Terrorist Who Staged Deadly Attack In Tel Aviv - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has killed the terrorist who shot dead two people in downtown Tel Aviv, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Friday, citing the Israel Security Agency (Shabak).

On late Thursday, a gunman opened fire in the central part of Tel Aviv, leaving two people dead and four critically injured.

The attacker was found in Jaffa, the suburb of Tel Aviv, and killed in the shootout with the security officers.

