Israel Defense Forces on Syria Attack: We Do Not Comment on Foreign Media Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Israeli army, amid reports of Syrian air defenses repelling an Israeli attack in the Damascus area, said it did not comment on foreign media reports.

Syrian state news agency SANA earlier reported that Syrian air defenses had shot down a few missiles above Damascus after an Israeli attack.

"We do not comment on foreign media reports," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told Sputnik.