UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Defense Forces On Syria Attack: We Do Not Comment On Foreign Media Reports

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:10 AM

Israel Defense Forces on Syria Attack: We Do Not Comment on Foreign Media Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Israeli army, amid reports of Syrian air defenses repelling an Israeli attack in the Damascus area, said it did not comment on foreign media reports.

Syrian state news agency SANA earlier reported that Syrian air defenses had shot down a few missiles above Damascus after an Israeli attack.

"We do not comment on foreign media reports," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Attack Army Syria Israel Damascus Media

Recent Stories

National COVID-19 vaccination campaign vaccinates ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds interac ..

3 hours ago

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

3 hours ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

3 hours ago

EU Commissioner Says Decisions to Halt AstraZeneca ..

2 hours ago

China Targeting US West Coast Mobilization Centers ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.