Israel Defense Forces Register Failed Rocked Attack From Gaza Strip

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Wednesday an unsuccessful rocket launch from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.

"An unsuccessful launch attempt from the Gaza strip has been registered some time ago," the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF said that the rocket failed to cross the border between Israel and Palestine.

Israel has been a target of constant rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.