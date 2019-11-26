UrduPoint.com
Israel Defense Forces Register Projectile Launched From Gaza Strip

Tue 26th November 2019 | 12:03 AM

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday reported a projectile launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces on Monday reported a projectile launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.

"Nine days of calm between Israel and Gaza were just broken when a projectile was fired from #Gaza at #Israel. Thankfully, it landed in an open area," the Israeli military wrote on Twitter.

Israel has been a target of constant rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

