Israel Defense Forces Register Projectile Launched From Gaza Strip
Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 12:03 AM
The Israel Defense Forces on Monday reported a projectile launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel
"Nine days of calm between Israel and Gaza were just broken when a projectile was fired from #Gaza at #Israel. Thankfully, it landed in an open area," the Israeli military wrote on Twitter.
Israel has been a target of constant rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.