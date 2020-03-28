Israel Defense Forces Register Rocket Launched From Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) A single rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip toward the Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

"1 rocket was just fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians in southern #Israel. Thousands of Israeli men, women and children are currently in bomb shelters," the IDF tweeted.

Israel has been a target of constant rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.