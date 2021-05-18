Israel Defense Forces Say Downed Drone Near Northeastern Border

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The Israeli military downed a drone that was approaching Israel's border in the Emek Hama'ayanot area in the country's northeast, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"In the morning, a drone that was approaching the state border in the Emek Hama'ayanot area was spotted and shot down," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was monitored by the army's air control units.

The drone's fragments were picked up by the security forces, the IDF added.