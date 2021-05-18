UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Defense Forces Say Downed Drone Near Northeastern Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

Israel Defense Forces Say Downed Drone Near Northeastern Border

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The Israeli military downed a drone that was approaching Israel's border in the Emek Hama'ayanot area in the country's northeast, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"In the morning, a drone that was approaching the state border in the Emek Hama'ayanot area was spotted and shot down," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was monitored by the army's air control units.

The drone's fragments were picked up by the security forces, the IDF added.

Related Topics

Drone Army Israel Twitter Vehicle Border

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE10 Pro launched with Flagship MediaTek ..

38 minutes ago

Palestine Crisis: FM leaves for UN en route Turkey

50 minutes ago

Reconciliation committees revived in federal capit ..

56 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 135 more lives in Pakistan during ..

57 minutes ago

Special aide to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi B ..

1 hour ago

PM rejects OGRA's summary for increase in POL pric ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.