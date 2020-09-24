UrduPoint.com
Israel Defense Forces Say Prevented Terrorist Attack Near Ramallah

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:11 PM

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday they had opened fire at several Palestinians to prevent a terrorist attack near the city of Ramallah

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday they had opened fire at several Palestinians to prevent a terrorist attack near the city of Ramallah.

"Our soldiers just thwarted an attack adjacent to the village of Malik, northwest of Ramallah. IDF troops spotted a number of assailants preparing to hurl Molotov cocktails and fired toward them. Hits were identified," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

According to The Jerusalem Post newspaper, two Palestinians were injured in the incident.

The relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

