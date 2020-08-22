UrduPoint.com
Israel Defense Forces Say Sirens Sound In Country's South Near Gaza Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 10:28 PM

Israel Defense Forces Say Sirens Sound in Country's South Near Gaza Border

Rocket warning alarm went on in the southern Israeli city of Sderot and in areas near the Gaza Strip to warn civilians about possible airstrikes, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Rocket warning alarm went on in the southern Israeli city of Sderot and in areas near the Gaza Strip to warn civilians about possible airstrikes, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

"Sirens sounded in the Sderot city and the areas near the Gaza Strip," the army said in a press release.

The IDF later added that the rocket fired from the Gaza Strip exploded before reaching the border with Israel.

Throughout August, the Gaza-controlling Hamas movement has regularly floated explosives-laden balloons across the border to Israel, to which the Israeli forces responded by repeatedly shelling Hamas' military infrastructure.

