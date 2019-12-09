UrduPoint.com
Israel Defense Forces Say Struck Hamas Facilities In Gaza Strip In Response To Rocket Fire

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 12:17 PM

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that their fighter jets and helicopters had hit a number of targets of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that their fighter jets and helicopters had hit a number of targets of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the region.

On late Saturday, the IDF said that three rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel. Two of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

"3 rockets were fired from #Gaza at Israeli towns and cities earlier tonight. In response, IDF fighter jets & attack helicopters just struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza," the IDF wrote on the Twitter page.

For decades, the Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

The situation worsened in May 2018 after the United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognized the holy city as the Israeli capital. Palestine afterward rejected Washington's unilateral mediation efforts in the peace process with Israel.

