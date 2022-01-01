Israel Defense Forces Say Two Rockets Launched From Gaza Strip Land Near Tel Aviv Coast

UrduPoint.com

Israel detected the launch of two missiles from the Gaza Strip towards the sea and established that the shells fell off the coast of Tel Aviv, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Israel detected the launch of two missiles from the Gaza Strip towards the sea and established that the shells fell off the coast of Tel Aviv, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

"This morning, two rocket launches were detected from the Gaza Strip towards the Mediterranean. The rockets fell off the coast of Tel Aviv," IDF's press service said.

Israeli military noted that the current protocol did not require sounding air sirens or launching interception in this situation.

Since Hamas movement took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, the enclave has been under a blockade by Egypt and Israel. Last year saw a significant escalation of tensions between Israel and Hamas. The hostilities left hundreds dead and were resolved with a truce in late May.

