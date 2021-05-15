Israel Defense Forces Says Carried Out Airstrikes on 3 Hamas Underground Launchers

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Israeli fighter jets have struck three underground launchers of the Hamas Islamist movement in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

"Fighters and aircraft of the Israeli air force have just carried out airstrikes on three underground launchers of Hamas located in the northern part of the Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement.