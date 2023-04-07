Close
Israel Defense Forces Says Hit 2 Hamas' Underground Tunnels, 2 Arms Production Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Israel Defense Forces Says Hit 2 Hamas' Underground Tunnels, 2 Arms Production Facilities

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it struck two underground tunnels and two weapons production facilities in the Gaza Strip belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"The IDF has struck two terrorist tunnels and two weapons manufacturing facilities belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said on Telegram.

The IDF also said air raid sirens were sounding in cities in southern Israel bordering the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF said it was striking the Gaza Strip.

