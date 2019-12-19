UrduPoint.com
Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Israel Defense Forces Says Intercepted Rocket Fired From Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that the national air defense system had intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip.

"A rocket was fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians. The rocket was intercepted mid-air by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack, coming from the Gaza Strip.

