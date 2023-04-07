Close
Israel Defense Forces Says It Struck Hamas Military Positions Along Border With Gaza Strip

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that its tanks and military aviation carried out strikes on positions of the Palestinian militant group Hamas along the border with the Gaza Strip.

"This morning (Friday), following continuing rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel, IDF tanks and aircraft struck military positions of the Hamas terrorist organization along the border with the Gaza Strip," the IDF said on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said it struck two underground tunnels and two weapons production facilities in the Gaza Strip belonging to Hamas.

Hamas, in turn, called on the Palestinian people to unite "in the fight against the occupiers." Palestinian news agency Alray reported that Israeli strikes in the east of Gaza City caused "significant damage" to nearby residential buildings and a hospital. The media did not specify the extent of the damage nor provided any other details.

