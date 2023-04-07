Israel Defense Forces Says Striking in Lebanon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday it was striking targets in Lebanon, from where missiles were fired at northern Israel.

"The IDF is currently striking in Lebanon. Details to follow," the IDF said on Twitter.

On Thursday, the IDF confirmed that 34 rockets had been launched from the territory of Lebanon into the north of Israel, 25 of which had been intercepted. The Israeli military accused Palestinian groupings of being behind the attack, which comes a day after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of islam's holiest sites, clashing with Palestinians and arresting hundreds.

The raid drew widespread condemnation in the Arab world.

Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Azmi Mikati on Thursday condemned the rocket launches from the south of Lebanon, adding that the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were actively investigating the incident.

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon were put on alert on Thursday after a rocket salvo fired from the country's territory struck northern Israel, a source at the mission told Sputnik.