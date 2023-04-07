Israel Defense Forces Says Striking Targets in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is currently striking targets in the Gaza Strip, the press office of the IDF said on Friday.

"Initial report: the IDF is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. More details to follow," the IDF said on Telegram.

On Thursday, the IDF confirmed that 34 rockets had been launched from the territory of Lebanon into the north of Israel, 25 of which had been intercepted. Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the Palestinian militant group Hamas was responsible for firing rockets at Israel from the Lebanese territory.