Israel Defense Forces Says Struck Hamas Positions In Gaza Strip In Response To Rocket Fire

Sat 11th September 2021 | 07:50 AM

Israel Defense Forces Says Struck Hamas Positions in Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Fire

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday it had hit facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip after rocket fire from the enclave.

On late Friday, air raid sirens sounded in Israeli areas located on the border with the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel, but intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

"In response to the rocket fired from Gaza at Israel tonight, we just struck a Hamas machine gun post, storage site and military compound," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

The IDF added that Israel held Hamas responsible for any attack from the Gaza Strip.

