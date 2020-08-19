UrduPoint.com
Israel Defense Forces Says Struck Hamas Targets In Gaza In Response To Attack

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:30 AM

Israel Defense Forces Says Struck Hamas Targets in Gaza in Response to Attack

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to an attack.

"A rocket & explosive balloons were launched from Gaza into Israel today. In response, we struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza, including a military compound belonging to one of Hamas' special arrays," the IDF said on Twitter.

"Hamas will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians," it said.

