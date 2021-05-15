UrduPoint.com
Israel Defense Forces Says Struck Office Of Head Of Hamas Security Forces In Gaza Strip

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 02:50 AM

Israel Defense Forces Says Struck Office of Head of Hamas Security Forces in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck the office of the head of the Hamas security forces in the Gaza Strip.

"Tawfiq Abu Naim is Head of Hamas' Security Forces. We just struck his office that he was using for military infrastructure command & control," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

More Stories From World

